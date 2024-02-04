Floating the longevity balloon

Such claims aside, while researchers are aware that no single magic bullet will make us live ‘forever’, increasing healthspan is possible, with a few caveats. Healthspan as opposed to lifespan is living a longer life without chronic disease. The science of it all is still nascent and is currently beyond reach for most of us. While the West has embraced longevity research enthusiastically, especially due to the billionaire boost the concept has got, it has yet to find any breathing ground in India. However, more than the promise of an eternal ‘fountain of youth’, what research on longevity can do is shift the focus to preventive and pre-emptive medicine rather than curative treatments. This shift in focus is what a country like India, with its abysmal public healthcare systems, will perhaps benefit from.