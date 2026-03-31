In males, sexual rest separates sperm production from sperm delivery, allowing sperm to accumulate, thus reducing the risk of sperm limitation during mating.
The Royal Society Publishing (a study from Oxford University)
The lack of cytoplasm and low transcription also severely limit the intrinsic capacity for sperm to repair DNA or to produce endogenous antioxidants, making sperm highly vulnerable to damage from reactive oxygen species (ROS). Such intracellular damage of sperm DNA, mitochondria and membrane proteins and lipids owing to ROS can potentially impact embryos and offspring.
The Royal Society Publishing (a study from Oxford University)
Males of some species even spontaneously discard old sperm through masturbation and sperm dumping, therefore preventing the accumulation of old sperm.
The Royal Society Publishing (a study from Oxford University)