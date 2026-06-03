Game of shame: Why some people slut-shame the victims?
While slut-shaming has been a long discussed issue, the fact that why people do slut-shaming is less talked about. Experts dig in the mind of people who slut-shame victims and tell you that it often stems from the fear of losing power and, sometimes, it might also be a projection of one's own unresolved conflicts and guilt.
Feelings such as jealousy, resentment, insecurity, or fear of losing influence can sometimes contribute to slut-shaming. In families or social groups, some people may feel threatened when someone behaves differently from traditional expectations or receives attention, support, or independence. These emotions can lead to criticism, judgment, or attempts to control the person's behaviour. Fear of social change or losing authority can also play a role.
Slut-shaming behaviour could also be a projection of one's uncomfortable feelings, impulses and conflicts on somebody else. So, when one feels guilty about something, they may project those feelings to somebody else and attack that person for it. It is one's own conflict that they are not ready to acknowledge. Sometime it could be simply to show power and revenge. For example, the mindset of "if this is your weak point, I'm going to definitely press it."
Dr Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road