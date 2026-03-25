Generic weight loss drugs to affect food markets as consumers lose appetite for carbs

<p>The easy buying of weight loss jabs can affect the food and beverage industry in the country, a study has found out.</p><p>With the patent on semaglutide, the parent chemical of Ozempic and Wegovy, ending on March 20, the Indian pharmaceutical markets are expecting generic weight loss jabs to flood the market. </p><p>Analysts assume that the affordability of the generic injections could make weight loss treatment accessible to more people in the country, changing food habits and consumption behaviour.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0950329325000825?via%3Dihub">study</a> has found those taking GLP-1 drugs (anti-obesity) are more likely to reduce consumption of processed food and sugar-based beverages due to reduced appetite.</p><p>If more people opt for weight loss injections or pills, it could impact the food market which thrives on carbohydrate-rich products.</p>.Wegovy vs Saxenda vs Ozempic: A Comparison of Three GLP-1 Agonists for Weight Loss.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0950329325000825?via%3Dihub">US-based study</a> surveyed four consumer groups to understand how GLP-1 drugs might affect food consumption and preferences. Among the consumers or respondent groups were those who were currently consuming weight loss jabs or drugs, those who used the drugs in the past, those who are not using but intend to use them in the future and those who never used it and might not use them in the future. </p><p>The survey was performed in 2024 and about 1955 usable observations were recorded to understand the relationship between GLP-1 drugs and dietary changes.</p><p>The respondents were asked to provide their average calorie intake over the past seven days, and were asked to give a desirability rating to the food items listed in the survey. </p><p>The 'currently taking' group and 'previously taken' groups were also asked about their calorie intake before they had started GLP-1 medications.</p><p>The study found out those who were currently taking the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-drug-regulator-tightens-surveillance-against-unauthorised-weight-loss-drug-sales-3942619">weight loss drugs </a>had reduced consumption by more than 700 calories, with higher income groups more likely to be in the taking or previously taken section. This signifies the cost of GLP-1 drugs as a prominent barrier among those not consuming it.</p><p>Though the desirability for processed food, sweetened beverages and soda remained same for all the groups, the consumers of GLP-1 drugs decreased the consumption of high-calorie foods. Changes in taste sensitivity, slow digestion and food preferences could explain the phenomenon, explained experts.</p><p><strong>How do GLP-1 drugs work?</strong></p><p>Glucagone-like-peptide-1 is an incretin hormone (released by the intestine) secreted within minutes of food intake, facilitating the absorption of ingested nutrients. </p><p>It slows down the gastric emptying, stimulating the release of insulin, allowing the food to stay in the digestive tract for extended periods, promoting slow digestion and quick satiety among people.</p><p>GLP-1 agonists are a class of medications which mimic the natural hormone and its functions, thus decreasing appetite and increasing the feelings of fullness. </p><p>While primarily used to treat<a href="https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthy-aging-and-longevity/how-does-ozempic-work-understanding-glp-1s-for-diabetes-weight-loss-and-beyond"> </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-soon-free-insulin-for-under-18s-suffering-from-type-1-diabetes-3914755">type 2 diabetes</a>, GLP-1 chemicals like semaglutide and similar salts were found effective in weight-loss management, with some people losing as much as 16 percent of their body weight over 68 weeks. </p><p><strong>Reduced price, increased access</strong></p><p>Over the last week, more than a dozen cheaper alternatives of Ozempic and Wegovy have been launched, slashing the prices by nearly 70 percent.</p><p>As per a media report, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have launched semaglutide under the brand name of Obeda, likewise, Zydus Lifesciences have also launched three alternatives for both diabetes and obesity management.</p><p>As per experts, many more generic brands will flood the market, allowing more people to consume the drug for weight loss.</p><p>Some have raised concerns around the potential misuse of the medication to meet unrealistic beauty standards.</p>