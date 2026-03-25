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Generic weight loss drugs to affect food markets as consumers lose appetite for carbs

A study has found those taking GLP-1 drugs (anti-obesity) are more likely to reduce consumption of processed food and sugar-based beverages due to reduced appetite.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:31 IST
Dietfood and healthweight lossGeneric medicine

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