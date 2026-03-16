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Grey matter shrinks by 5% in new mothers, a study finds

It further showed that each subsequent pregnancy has a neurological imprint, not just the first one.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:22 IST
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