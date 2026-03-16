<p>Forgetfulness during and after pregnancy is not essentially a cognitive decline but a protective function, a study said.</p><p>The study published in the <em>Nature Communications </em>showed both structural and functional changes in the brains of pregnant women, with the grey matter getting reduced by 5 per cent during pregnancy.</p><p>While many studies have closely studied the changing brain plasticity on first-time mothers, not much is known about the impact of subsequent pregnancies, the study said. It further showed that each subsequent pregnancy has a neurological imprint, not just the first.</p><p>For the longest, ‘baby brain’ during or after pregnancy has been taken as a cognitive decline but research shows it as a protective function as opposed to a decreasing ability.</p>.Hormones produced in pregnancy may have been crucial to human brain evolution, researchers say.<p><strong>What did the study find?</strong></p><p>The study scanned the brains of 127 pregnant women, during and after pregnancy and the findings were compared with those who were not pregnant.</p><p>As per the study, these volumetric changes were likely to make women bond well with the babies, and become receptive to non-verbal cues. In contrast, the grey matter in non-pregnant women remained steady. </p><p>The study also found that even the second pregnancy triggered somenew neuroplastic changes, like enhancing areas of attention and sensory processing. Also, the memory deficit experienced during pregnancy was found to retract on its own after a few months.</p><p>The most affected region in the brain of new mothers was the ‘default mode network’, often involved in self perception and empathy. Hence, these changes were mostly to enhance the transition into a caring role of a mother.</p><p>However, some volumetric brain changes were also associated with postpartum depression and emotional distress experienced by both first time and second time mothers, showing a link between neural changes during pregnancy and mental health problems.</p><p><strong>What is a 'baby brain'?</strong></p><p>Baby brain or pregnancy brain refers to temporary cognitive struggles experienced by mothers. It has been often associated with postpartum stress and hormonal changes. However, studies show it could be a protective function. The following are some symptoms:</p><ul><li><p>Memory loss</p></li><li><p>Forgetting tasks or things</p></li><li><p>Poor concentration</p></li><li><p>Trouble finding the right words</p></li><li><p>Clumsiness.</p> <p>Some experts believe that pregnancy puts a huge metabolic stress on the mother, so mothers often lose on sleep and energy.</p></li></ul>