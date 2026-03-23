<p>Cognitive distortion is a faulty, inaccurate thinking, perception or belief, the American Psychological Association explained.</p><p>These irrational thinking patterns are not based on facts or reality and can cause significant psychological damage, mental health experts have found.</p><p>Experts say they are habitual errors in thinking, primarily caused by negative past experiences, biased thinking patterns and mental health disorders.</p><p>Most people experience cognitive errors in their everyday life, however, if they are reinforced over a period of time, they can lead to anxiety disorders, depression and other psychological complications.</p><p>As per a study published in the journal <em>nature human behaviour</em>, higher levels of distorted thinking has been associated with depression.</p>.What really happens after childbirth? Experts explain how postpartum depression can look like .<p><strong>Types of thinking errors </strong></p><p>As per a study published in the journal <em>Wiley, </em>people exposed to adverse life events can interpret reality in a distorted and negative way.</p><p>Experts explain an extended exposure to stressful situations can make a person use these cognitive errors to survive the situation as a protective mechanism. </p><p>Cognitive distortions are not a disease and are not listed in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders- 5), however, doctors have found them to enable mental health disorders. The following are some common cognitive errors:</p><ul><li><p>Black and white thinking: This thinking error is characterized by perceiving reality in absolute terms. For instance, a person is either good or evil and nothing in between.</p></li><li><p>Overgeneralising: This involves considering a consequence of one event to repeat itself in all other events. For instance, taking one failed audition and concluding one is not a good dancer.</p></li><li><p>Catastrophizing: This happens when a person thinks about the worst outcome in any situation without any physical evidence. For instance, thinking of a small rash as a life threatening event.</p></li><li><p>Personalisation: This happens when one blames oneself for all events, even those which are not in one’s control.</p></li><li><p>Magnification and minimization: This happens when a person highlights the negative in a situation and downplays the positive.</p></li><li><p>Magical thinking: This happens when a person thinks their thoughts can influence the external events without a causal connection.</p></li></ul><p>Some of these mental distortions are common with people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders.</p><p><strong>Things one can do to change distortions</strong></p><p>Cognitive errors are formed with experiences and if reinforced can cause psychological damage. The following could be done to keep these thoughts in check:</p><ul><li><p>Identifying the thoughts that cause anxiety or stress and try understanding where they are coming from.</p></li><li><p>Actively looking for alternative explanations to the same situation.</p></li><li><p>Understanding whether these thoughts are making one cope with a situation similar to one experienced in the past.</p></li><li><p>Taking cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) if the thoughts prevent a person from functioning normally.</p></li></ul>