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Habitual thinking errors can cause significant psychological damage, say experts

These irrational thinking patterns are not based on facts or reality and can cause significant psychological damage, mental health experts have found.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:54 IST
depressionmental health issuesTrendinganxiety disorder

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