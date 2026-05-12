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Hantavirus outbreak raises alarm; Countries affected directly or indirectly so far

The World Health Organisation released the list of the nationals who were affected by the virus, prompting countries to take precautionary measures to curb its spread.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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