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Hantavirus outbreak will not be anything like Covid-19; here’s why

While the disease caused by the rodent-borne Hantavirus is equally serious but has a very different infectious profile to coronavirus.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:42 IST
Coronaivrusantiretroviral drugsInfectious DiseasesRespiratory IllnessAnti-virusviral diseaseSevere Acute Respiratory Infectionclinical symptomsagainst virus scareCOVID 19hantavirus

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