Precision, speed, recovery: Why robotic surgery is overtaking traditional methods

<p class="bodytext">For decades, surgery was guided by a simple belief: the bigger the incision, the better the outcome. That idea has now been firmly laid to rest. Advances in surgical science have shown that well-performed minimally invasive surgery (MIS) can deliver results equal to, and often better than, traditional open procedures, while causing far less trauma to the patient. This shift has driven the gradual evolution of surgery from large open incisions to laparoscopy, which uses small incisions, cameras, and delicate instruments to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and speed up recovery. Today, robotic surgery represents the next leap forward, building on minimally invasive principles while incorporating technology that enhances a surgeon’s vision and dexterity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The journey of robotic surgery began decades ago. In the late 1980s, Imperial College London developed PROBOT for prostate surgery. This was followed by AESOP (voice-controlled camera holder) and ZEUS systems (for telesurgery), which allowed surgeons to control instruments remotely.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In 1985, the first robot-assisted procedure used the PUMA 200 robotic arm for a brain biopsy. In the UK, Professor Prokar Dasgupta, Professor of Robotic Surgery and Urological Innovation at King’s College London, pioneered robotic urological procedures. Today, the da Vinci system, which was approved in the year 2000, leads the field and has become synonymous with robotic surgery worldwide.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Surgeon friendly</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Raghunath S K, urological oncologist and robotic surgeon, explains that robotic surgery enables the surgeon to operate from a master console located a short distance from the patient. Every hand movement is translated into precise, tremor-free instrument actions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The surgeon is provided with a real-time, magnified, high-definition, three-dimensional view of the surgical field. The robotic instruments mimic natural wrist movements, offering seven degrees of freedom, which allows safe and precise surgery in narrow and complex anatomical areas that are difficult or impossible to access using open or conventional laparoscopic techniques. Additionally, this approach significantly reduces surgeon fatigue during lengthy procedures and, in turn, helps extend a surgeon’s operative career.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Faster recovery</p>.<p class="bodytext">Precision is especially valuable in major cancer surgeries, where large blood vessels and vital nerves must be navigated carefully. Robotic instruments help minimise tissue damage, reduce blood loss and improve nerve preservation. These advantages lead to faster recovery and earlier discharge. According to Professor Dasgupta, precision can also make robotic surgery cost-effective by reducing complications and the need for prolonged postoperative care. Importantly, core surgical principles, especially in cancer treatment, remain unchanged, whether the operation is performed openly, laparoscopically, or robotically.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Patients experience clear benefits. Minimally invasive robotic procedures cause less disruption to the immune system, allowing earlier initiation of chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiotherapy. In urological surgeries, complications such as urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction are less common. Tumours can be removed through small incisions, with excellent specimen quality and reduced risks of infection and post-operative pain. Short-term outcomes, including a quicker return of bowel function and mobility, are superior to those of open surgery, and long-term cancer control continues to show encouraging results.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Artificial intelligence</p>.<p class="bodytext">Artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into surgical systems, but experts stress that technology assists, not replaces, the surgeon. “The machine and the man behind the machine are both important,” says Dr Raghunath. Professor Dasgupta highlights innovations such as combining robotic surgery with 3D printing. Creating a 3D model of a patient’s cancerous prostate allows surgeons to see and even feel the tumour before surgery. “The model restores the sense of touch and removes guesswork,” he notes. This approach, pioneered at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals in London, has personalised robotic surgery for individual patients.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite these advances, open and laparoscopic surgeries remain essential. Trauma cases often require open surgery. In India, where access to advanced technology is uneven and costs remain high, traditional techniques continue to play a vital role.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Cost remains a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of robotic surgery. However, increased use and market competition are expected to lower prices. India’s indigenous robotic system offers a more affordable alternative, pointing to a future where advanced surgical care becomes accessible to a broader population. With the expansion of 5G networks, distance telesurgery, allowing surgeons to operate remotely across the country, may soon become a reality. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(Dr Jagannath Dixit is a senior robotic surgeon in Bengaluru. Dr Praveen Kumar Kaudlay is a consultant haemato-oncologist with a special interest in stem cell transplantation at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, UK. He can be reached at praveen.kaudlay1@nhs.net.)</span></p>