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Precision, speed, recovery: Why robotic surgery is overtaking traditional methods

Today, robotic surgery represents the next leap forward, building on minimally invasive principles while incorporating technology that enhances a surgeon’s vision and dexterity.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsrobotHealthcare device

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