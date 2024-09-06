Health Ministry green lights rolling out of new TB drug regimen

New Delhi: Much to the relief of lakhs of tuberculosis patients, the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced introduction of a new treatment regimen in the national programme for the benefit of multi drug-resistant Tuberculosis (TB) patients, who can be cured within six months with a very high success rate.

The new regimen might be rolled out by December as the ministry would take around three months to procure the medicines and train healthcare workers, health ministry sources told DH, adding that training had already begun.

Known as the BPaLM regimen, it is a four-drug combination – Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid and Moxifloxacin – that has been proven safe, more effective and provide a quicker treatment option than the previous MDR-TB treatment procedure.