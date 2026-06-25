₹1 crore health insurance cover: Overhyped or a wise investment?

A huge population depends solely on their corporate insurance cover. What most people do not account for is the consequences in case they lose their job. Opting for personal health insurance is even more important now as the next 12 to 18 months are extremely uncertain for the working population.
Atul Mishra, heading Plum Personal, a suite of personal coverage options extending from Plum's flagship corporate employee health benefits platform
The single largest claim we have seen at Ditto was Rs 41.5 lakh. And that is just one bill. What breaks families financially is not always one catastrophic admission; it is the recurring nature of serious conditions. Advanced-stage cancers, kidney disease, heart valve replacements, MS and other autoimmune conditions, these involve multiple hospitalisations, follow-up procedures, and substantial pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses that stack up over months and years.