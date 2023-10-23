10 deaths due to heart attack during Garba: Why it is happening and how to avoid it

At least ten people have died of heart attack in the span of 24 hours while participating in the Garba event of Navratri in Gujarat. Among the deceased were a 24-year-old from Ahmedabad who passed away on October 20 after unexpectedly collapsing while playing Garba and a 17-year-old from Kapadwanj who lost his life in a similar way.

While it is difficult to ascertain exactly what caused the unfortunate deaths of people during Garba, here are a few reasons that may lead to such untimely heart attacks:

Pre-existing heart problems: In case a person suffers from pre-existing heart conditions it is always best to avoid anything that over-exerts the heart and contact the doctor before such events where rigorous movement is expected. Overexertion: While dancing is a great way to exercise, too much of anything can prove to be disastrous. According to a report in Cleveland Clinic Heart Essentials, “Chronic extreme exercise training and competing in endurance events can lead to heart damage and rhythm disorders. People with genetic risk factors are especially vulnerable.” Smoking and vaping: One of many reasons why youngsters are getting more prone to heart attacks of late is smoking. “Of all the things that contribute to heart attacks in young adults, smoking cigarettes is one of the top risk factors. Smoking one pack a day more than doubles your risk for a heart attack compared with nonsmokers,” read a report in the Cardio Metabolic. Overweight and obesity: A paper published in 2018 found that people with higher BMIs are more vulnerable to cardiovascular health issues and higher blood pressure even in youth. Stress: Although short lived stress can help one better the quality of their work and performance, prolonged stress can lead to high blood pressure which creates a risk for heart attack, according to the American Heart Association.



Here are a few ways you can keep your heart healthy:

Moderate exercise Healthy diet Quit smoking and drinking Manage stress Maintain ideal BMI Consult your doctor for regular checkups

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.