7 in 10 employees are at risk: Why standard benefits are not solving corporate health crisis

<p>Most employees find themselves glued to their office chairs for long hours. Consider a young fresher placed on a graveyard shift (typically running from midnight till 8 AM); within two years, the woman gained 25 years. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man working a regular nine-hour shift developed sciatica and lower back problems.</p><p>These health issues are a stark contrast to the dreams many young adults wished for once financially independent. They aspire to work for reputed organisations housed in those imposing multi-storeyed buildings, and achieve something worthy and meaningful.</p><p>The initial joy collides with a harsh reality quite quickly. They must now meet long working hours, tight deadlines, sacrifice of personal time and sometimes pressure due to poor workplace dynamics.</p>.<p>Somya Sahu, a corporate leader experienced in working across global teams, says, “Long work hours have driven employees into developing a sedentary lifestyle. Issues like heart problems, obesity, insulin sensitivity, fertility issues or mental health issues are being observed in a much younger population now.” This is mainly because most employees barely have enough time to work on themselves.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/workplace-burnout-why-it-is-important-to-go-on-a-hiatus-3933274">Health problems</a> like thyroid, back pain, or spondylitis are commonly observed in every other employee these days. “Many people assume that being constantly tired is a normal part of having a demanding job,” Dr Nishant Tyagi, director, interventional cardiology, cardiac care, Medanta, Noida, says. It is not. Persistent fatigue, poor sleep quality, irritability, difficulty concentrating, frequent headaches, elevated blood pressure, unexplained weight gain, and loss of enthusiasm for activities that were once enjoyable are all signs that the body is struggling to cope.</p><p>Dr Tyagi highlights that these issues are slow-developing; a person’s body gradually adapts to the change instead of recognising them as warning signals. By the time they seek medical attention, the impact on their health may already be significant.</p>.If workplace turns toxic, employees serve notice period before leaving: Bharadwaj replies to Chadha.<p>The health crisis within the workplaces is not going unnoticed. Many organisations have introduced workplace benefits like gym memberships, meal arrangements, and free therapy for their employees, but it has shown little to no effect. Sahu feels many of these benefits do not address the root cause of health concerns. A gym membership is good, but what if an employee is unable to use it, fearing being judged for prioritising their health over work? Most employees are unable to avail workplace benefits due to a lack of work life balance, long travels, and fear of being judged.</p><p>Unfortunately, in today’s fast-paced environment, burnout is worn as a badge. Experts say that the hustle culture promotes overworking or not taking time off when sick. According to the Plum report, only 14 per cent of employees were thriving at their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/86-indian-employees-faced-workplace-disruption-in-2025-higher-than-global-average-report-3953486">workplaces</a>; others reported dealing with multiple psychological and physiological health problems.</p><p>Employers need to recognise that employee health is not limited to annual health check-ups. Dr Tyagi recommends “Encouraging movement during the workday, creating healthier food options, promoting preventive screenings, and fostering a culture where employees can maintain a healthy work-life balance can go a long way in reducing long-term health risks.”</p><p>Stricter laws measuring productivity by the hour and monetising over time can prove to be motivating for employees who feel overwhelmed with long work hours, according to experts.</p><p>Most importantly, employees need to create boundaries with their workplaces and learn to say no when overburdened. Being productive is good, but an employee must take a step down when they are overutilised.</p>