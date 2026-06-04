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866 million illnesses, 1.5 million deaths every year due to unsafe food: WHO

Despite being just nine per cent of the global population, nearly one-third of all foodborne cases are seen in this age group.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:59 IST
CancerchildrenWorld Health OrganisationFood safetyCardiovascular diseasefood adulteration

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