866 million illnesses, 1.5 million deaths every year due to unsafe food: WHO

<p>Ahead of World Food Safety Day on June 7, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-health-organization">World Health Organisation (WHO)</a> has estimated that unsafe food causes around 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths annually, many of which are easily preventable. </p><p>Young children evidently suffer the most, according to the WHO. Despite being just nine per cent of the global population, nearly one-third of all foodborne cases are seen in this age group. Children are quite vulnerable to infected food. In addition, exposure to chemicals such as methylmercury and lead in food can harm the developing brain and cause lifelong neurological and developmental problems in children.</p><p>The total foodborne burden has decreased overall in the last 20 years, but regional disparities continue to exist, and Africa and Southeast Asia continue to witness the burden of it. </p><p>The WHO <a href="https://www.who.int/news/item/04-06-2026-unsafe-food-causes-866-million-illnesses-and-1.5-million-deaths-annually--young-children-at-highest-risk">press release</a> noted that exposure to biological hazards, including foodborne bacteria and viruses, as well as parasitic infections, caused the majority of foodborne illnesses (approximately 860 million in 2021). In 2021, chemical hazards accounted for a striking 73 per cent of deaths due to contaminated food. Most of these chemical-related deaths were linked to inorganic arsenic (42 per cent) and lead (31 per cent), largely because these exposures increased the risk of heart disease and cancers.</p>.The troubling truth behind India’s food-safety regime.<p>Beyond health impacts, the study estimated that in 2021, foodborne disease led to about US$ 310 billion in lost productivity (time away from work due to illness). </p><p>“Food safety is not an abstract issue–it touches every meal, every family, every day. Unsafe food has always been a major public health concern, but until now, we lacked the bigger picture of its staggering human and economic toll. These new estimates change that,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general. “For the first time, countries have their own data to see where the burden is highest. With that knowledge, governments can prioritise the actions needed to protect people’s health.”</p><p>WHO’s new analysis significantly expands the evidence base by assessing 42 major foodborne hazards, including bacteria, viruses, parasites and chemicals, from 194 countries from 2000 to 2021. The estimates now include new hazards, including metals, rotavirus, and <em>Trypanosoma cruzi </em>(the parasite that causes Chagas disease).</p><p>Food can be contaminated with chemicals such as inorganic arsenic, lead and methylmercury from natural sources and human activities. Once these substances have entered the food chain, they are often difficult or impossible to remove. WHO calls on governments to prevent contamination at the source – through better agricultural practices, stricter industrial controls and stronger environmental regulations.</p><p>While the presence of some metals in food has been decreasing over time, these estimates reveal for the first time the burden of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cardiovascular-diseases-cause-one-third-of-all-deaths-the-highest-in-india-report-3713022">cardiovascular diseases</a>, cancers, and intellectual disability resulting from dietary exposure to metals. Inorganic arsenic and lead are linked to more than one million deaths in one year; methylmercury can harm the developing brain and cause lifelong neurological and developmental problems in children.</p><p>Evolving diets, environmental pressures, globalisation and inequalities in food systems continue to shape who is most exposed to unsafe food. Children and people living in low-resource communities experience the greatest health burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The African and South-East Asian regions together account for nearly three-quarters of all foodborne illnesses and 60 per cent of global deaths.</p><p>“This report is a wake‑up call – but also a roadmap. The data show that foodborne diseases are not only persistent but are being made worse by climate change, which increases contamination risks, and by antimicrobial resistance, which makes infections harder to treat. We cannot tackle these threats alone,” said Yuki Minato, WHO technical officer for food safety and senior author of <em>The Lancet Global Health</em> paper. </p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/explained-sehat-mission-an-effort-to-address-malnutrition-and-rising-non-communicable-disease-burden-4001469-4001469">One Health</a> approach is essential to break the silos between health, agriculture, and environmental sectors to curb this burden. </p>