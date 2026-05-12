<p>The day Asmi was born, her parents did not celebrate, instead, they felt shocked and sad. Their baby was born with a cleft lip. Parents did not know about the condition, and her father abandoned both her and her mother soon after birth. </p><p>Siliguri-based Asmi struggled in her initial days. Her mouth would not latch properly to her mother’s breast, causing difficulty in feeding. Being born with a cleft lip brought immense anxiety to her mother’s life. She would do anything to ensure her baby was not “abnormal”, a term casually used for babies born with any birth defects.</p><p>Ten years later, Asmi is smiling and thriving. She underwent corrective surgery as a baby; a decision her mother is forever grateful for. </p>.<p><strong>What is a cleft lip?</strong></p><p>A cleft lip is a split or separation of parts. During the early stages of pregnancy, separate areas of a baby’s face and head develop individually and then join together. A baby is born with a cleft lip and cleft palate if this joining does not take place or remains incomplete. </p><p>The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates that around 35,000 children are born with cleft lip and palate every year. Besides its appearance, it also affects a child’s speech, nutrition, and hearing capabilities. As a child grows older, some may feel a sense of alienation; they are made to feel “abnormal” by their parents or peers.</p>.<p><strong>Societal misconceptions </strong></p><p>In India, cleft lip and palate continue to be stigmatised. This results in shame, social isolation, and mental distress for both the person dealing with it and their parents.</p><p>A 2025 <ins><a href="https://journals.lww.com/aomr/fulltext/2025/07000/cleft_lip__public_health_interventions_to_mitigate.25.aspx">study</a> </ins>published in the Journal of Indian Academy of Oral Medicine and Radiology explains: “Some sections of society believe cleft lip occurs due to parental wrongdoing as a form of punishment, is hereditary, or these children are also intellectually disabled.” It is also believed that the defect closes on its own. Meanwhile, some say it can never be treated. </p>.This Bengaluru hospital has performed 11.5K cleft lip surgeries for free.<p><strong>Improved quality of life</strong></p><p>A cleft lip can prevent people from participating equally in society and reaching their full potential. A 2024 Quality of Life and Impact <a href="https://www.smiletrainindia.org/sites/default/files/2024-08/quality-of-life-and-impact-report-2024.pdf">report </a>by Smile Train India, a Delhi-based NGO, has revealed that 90 per cent of people who underwent a corrective surgery reported an improved quality of life. They acknowledge feeling more confident and able to socially interact much more. Around 83 per cent of people also reported no difficulted in facial functions like eating or drinking.</p><p>Smile Train, the international cleft-focused organisation started working in India in the early 2000s. In 24 years, they have helped perform seven lakh free of cost surgeries across India. </p><p>Cleft lip and palate can be corrected with surgery. Either lack of knowledge or finances hinders people from seeking treatment for it. </p><p>Increased awareness accessibility to surgical care, free of cost or subsidised, can uplift a child’s life. Early interventions can help avoid the mental health risk that children are prone to develop in their adult life. </p>