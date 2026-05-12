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90 per cent people feel more socially accepted post cleft surgeries

Some sections of society believe cleft lip occurs due to parental wrongdoing as a form of punishment, is hereditary, or these children are also intellectually disabled.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:16 IST
healthIndiasurgeryIndian Council of Medial Research

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