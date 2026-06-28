A 5-minute walk every hour can make employees happier: Study

<p>The phrase ‘sitting is the new smoking’ is one of the most used and apt descriptions used to highlight the health crisis among the working population. </p><p>A recent <ins><a href="https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2026/06/16/bjsports-2025-111221">study</a></ins> published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) evaluated movement breaks as a strategy to mitigate the harmful effects of prolonged sitting. The study found that taking a five-minute break every hour was the most realistic and effective ‘sweet spot’ to be implemented at a workplace for positive health outcomes.</p><p>Taking these regular hourly breaks did not harm work performance or focus; in fact, it slightly improved daily engagement and reduced cognitive fatigue. </p><p>Around 11,000 participants globally enrolled for the "Body Electric Challenge". It was a 2-week behavioural intervention with three self-selected arms: movement breaks every 30, 60, or 120 minutes, throughout the day. The study observed that a five-minute break every 30 minutes was rated as the most accepted and feasible duration. However, a five-minute break every 60 minutes was observed to be the most optimal.</p>.7 in 10 employees are at risk: Why standard benefits are not solving corporate health crisis .<p><strong>Workplace health crisis is a growing concern in India</strong></p><p>Almost 70 per cent of employees in India are at risk of developing one or more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jobs-and-careers/what-is-stressing-out-corporate-employees-3198495">chronic illnesses</a>. Besides being glued to a work desk for long hours, employees also experience chronic fatigue, poor sleep patterns, irregular meals, and excessive screen time, which puts them at an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other problems.</p><p>Employees often end up focusing more on professional commitments and sideline their health. They assume that being constantly tired is normal with a demanding job. It is not. Persistent fatigue, poor sleep quality, irritability, difficulty concentrating, frequent headaches, elevated blood pressure, unexplained weight gain, and loss of enthusiasm for activities that were once enjoyable are all signs that the body is struggling to cope.</p><p>The problem is that these symptoms often develop gradually, so people adapt to them instead of recognising them as warning signals.</p>.Period leaves are a step forward but bring complex challenges.<p>The health crisis within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/if-workplace-turns-toxic-employees-serve-notice-period-before-leaving-bharadwaj-replies-to-chadha-3982377">workplaces </a>is not going unnoticed. Many organisations have introduced workplace benefits like gym memberships, meal arrangements, and free therapy for their employees, but it has shown little to no effect, experts feel. Employees are often judged for taking 'too many breaks' and awarded for overworking. Most of them end up not utilising workplace benefits fearing they will be judged for prioritising themselves over work. </p>