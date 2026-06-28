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A 5-minute walk every hour can make employees happier: Study

The study observed that a five-minute break every 30 minutes was rated as the most accepted and feasible duration. However, a five-minute break every 60 minutes was observed to be the most optimal.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:06 IST
Physical Activityworkplaceworkplace exerciseswalkingworkplace wellnessstress reliefhealth and wellness

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