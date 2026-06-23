Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

A single American hospital publishes more research than all private Indian institutions combined, ‘low incentive’ in Indian setup is a major reason: Study

The study pointed out that in spite of its 1.4 billion population, one lakh doctors, and around 49,000 medical institutions, research output from India remains low.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 09:56 IST
ChinaUnited KingdomUnited States of AmericaResearch and DevelopmentHealth Dataprivate hospitals

Follow us on :

Follow Us