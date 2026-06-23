A single American hospital publishes more research than all private Indian institutions combined, ‘low incentive’ in Indian setup is a major reason: Study

<p>In India, most <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/nimhans-unveils-digital-repository-for-mental-health-research-3944852">health research</a> publications were born from medical colleges. A trend has been observed over the last 30 years, with more private hospitals becoming operational and serving around 60 per cent of the population. This has led to a rise in the number of research publications from the private institutions in the country, but it still remains significantly lower than in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China.</p><p>A recently released <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/407217059_Research_output_from_private_hospitals_in_India_without_medical_colleges_compared_with_that_from_medical_colleges_in_India_and_healthcare_institutions_in_the_USA_China_and_the_UK">study </a>published by the Journal of Medical Evidence stated that India has 49,000 medical institutions, out of which 800 are attached to medical colleges; the remaining approximately 48,000 institutions are not connected to any teaching systems. It compared research outputs from private medical institutions in India to the ones in the US, UK, and China, from 2021 till 2025. </p><p>The study authors Samiran Nundy and Parmanand Tiwari noted that a single US-based Mayo clinic produces 8000 papers annually which is more than the entire Indian private sector.</p><p>India ranked fourth in the quantity of research publications after the US, UK, and China, but it dropped to rank nine in the quality aspect. The study pointed out that in spite of its 1.4 billion population, one lakh doctors, and around 49,000 medical institutions, the research output from India remains surprisingly low.</p><p>The data clearly depicted the discrepancies in the Indian setup, with 133 research publications on an average published by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-163-students-of-st-johns-medical-college-receive-pg-degrees-4002042">non-medical colleges</a>. Meanwhile, 740 were from the medical colleges. On the contrary, the UK's average stood at 2,701, the US at 2,898, with 3,220 average publications China ranked the highest.</p>.Bain report says, ‘Telehealth remains above pre-covid levels in all countries except India’: Experts weigh in .<p>“Probably the main reason for this is that there is very little incentive to do research in most Indian institutions,” the study said. In the private sector, focus on research is considered a waste of time and money. Meanwhile, in the public sector, promotions are usually time-bound and often require ‘influence and backing’.</p><p>Moreover, the Indian education system encourages rote learning instead of encouraging medical students to develop a spirit of enquiry, essential for performing good research.</p><p>Highlighting the barriers the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-plans-subsidised-ivf-through-tie-up-with-private-hospitals-3984578">healthcare system</a> faces, the study mentions the absence of good patient records as a major contributor. “Unlike the electronic medical record system used in Western countries, India still follows a written approach. Often doctors take long notes on paper, and rarely upload them onto a computer programme.”</p><p>The private non-medical college hospitals are an underutilised academic resource. If used well, they have the potential to significantly improve India’s global standing in the research field.</p>