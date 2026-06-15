American woman says ‘US healthcare system is scam’, buys Rs $1,000 medicine for $25 from India

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States</a> healthcare system is one of the most expensive in the world, consuming approximately 18 per cent of the national GDP, yet it remains alarmingly unaffordable, leading to widespread medical debt and poor population health outcomes. </p><p>An American woman's now viral post has put the situation in limelight yet again. Victoria called the US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health">healthcare </a>system a “scam” for selling a medicine for $1,000 (approximately Rs 95,000) in the US. She said she purcheased the same just $25 (approximately Rs 2,300) from India. </p><p>In a post that has garnered a lot of attention, she explained that her insurance provider refused to cover it. “This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, because my insurance would not cover it.”</p>.<p>Looking for alternatives, her doctor recommended her to approach a Canadian pharmacy. When she inquired at the pharmacy she assumed that it may cost $100 to $200. She was shocked to learn the actual price when she ordered from an Indian manufacturer that would cost $25 and extra $15 for the international shipping. </p><p>Victoria said, US citizens were being scammed, “The US healthcare system is a joke.” She questioned who the money was going to. “What was I paying $1,000 for in the US?” </p><p>Several netizens echoed similar thoughts stating many Indian medicines are sold for exorbidantly high prices in foreign countries. </p><p>It fuelled a debate over US healthcare system's expensive services and why many NRIs residing there still prefer to procure medicines and get necessary medications from back in India instead. </p>