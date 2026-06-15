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American woman says ‘US healthcare system is scam’, buys Rs $1,000 medicine for $25 from India

Victoria said, US citizens were being scammed, “The US healthcare system is a joke.” She questioned who the money was going to. “What was I paying $1,000 for in the US?”
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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