<p>An average Indian eats at the wrong time, sleeps at the wrong time, and drinks everything but water, a Bengaluru-based colorectal surgeon, Dr Parameshwara C M, shared in a post on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DYejxjIksZ7/?igsh=MWMxZmw2dXpzc3BmZw==">Instagram</a>. The concerning factor is that most individuals consider it a “normal” day and continue leading this unhealthy lifestyle. </p><p>“As a colorectal surgeon, I see the same damage every day in patients of every age group, every city, every background," Parameshwara says. He says that most people’s gut is suffering, but they rarely do much about it, thinking it would get better on its own. </p>.<p><strong>He highlights six mistakes that must be avoided</strong></p><p><strong>Eating at midnight:</strong> Unfortunately, busier lifestyle rarely allows individuals to finish eating dinner before 9 pm. Parameshwara explains that food eaten after 9 pm does not digest; it ferments. It results in gas, bloating, and acid reflux every night. </p><p><strong>Skipping meals and eating at random hours:</strong> When you eat at random hours instead of a fixed time, your gut gets confused, and it causes cramps, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome.</p><p><strong>Consumption of processed foods:</strong> Eating ultra-processed foods has been linked to several health problems. They are tasty but your body’s good bacteria cannot survive on biscuits, noodles, chips, and other snacks.</p><p><strong>Insufficient water intake:</strong> Chronic dehydration is the leading cause of constipation, fissures, and haemorrhoids.</p><p><strong>Zero fibre:</strong> Your usual diet does suffice ideal fibre intake. Increased consumption of maida, white rice, and minimal fibre intake leads to waste build-up that hardens and causes damage, Parameshwara cautions.</p><p><strong>Irregular sleep:</strong> Quality sleep is essential for good gut and overall health. Poor sleep inflames the gut lining, disrupts bowel rhythm, and is a direct trigger for acidity.</p>