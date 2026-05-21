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'An average Indian eats wrong, sleeps wrong': Bengaluru doctor’s post goes viral

Most Indians are aware that their gut is suffering but they rarely do anything to make it better. They feel that it will get better on its own.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:00 IST
BengaluruhealthHealth newsNutritiongut healthfood habitsDiet tips

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