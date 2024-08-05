An essential guide to domiciliary hospitalisation

Domiciliary treatment offers several crucial benefits for senior citizens. It allows them to receive care in the comfort of their home without the added stress of hospital transfers, especially in critical conditions. This personalised approach often results in better patient outcomes and more attentive care. It also eliminates the need for transportation to healthcare facilities, which can be challenging for older people. Family members can be more involved, providing emotional support and ensuring proper treatment. Additionally, home care can be more cost-effective than prolonged hospital stays, enhancing senior citizens’ overall quality of life.