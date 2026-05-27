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Homehealthhealthcare

An ‘intelligent tattoo’ may detect skin cancer before it appears

Called SMEAR-ULM, it is a high-tech system that can detect skin cancers at their earliest stages by measuring tiny temperature variations at the surface of the skin.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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