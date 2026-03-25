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Antibiotic resistance fuels 87% of India's typhoid economic burden: Study

The total economic burden due to typhoid fever was estimated at Rs 123 billion.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewshealthTyphoid

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