Are you at risk of heart disease?

A youngster falling victim to a heart attack has become alarmingly common of late. Unfortunately, a large number of young people have lost their lives, completely unaware of the underlying condition. Bengaluru is a bustling metropolis, filled with the vibrant energy and aspirations of its young inhabitants. Now, the city is plagued by an alarming increase in heart attacks among its youth.
Some startling facts
l→In India, every year 10 million people have a heart attack and 12 lakh youngsters die of cardiac arrest
l→Two in five are silent heart attacks
l→The occurrence of heart attack in people under 40 years of age is now one in five
l→People with Type II diabetes are two times more likely to develop and die of cardiovascular disease
l→Hypertension is a silent killer. It affects one in three adults worldwide. Nearly half of those with hypertension globally are unaware of their condition. People with an average systolic pressure of about 160 mmHg carry risk of about 4.80 per cent for heart attack or stroke risk within eight years
l→People with obesity have a 16-18 per cent increase in the risk of having their first heart disease episode over the next 10 years. Obesity increases the risk of developing atrial fibrillation by 49 per cent, and the risk increases with a higher BMI. Abdominal obesity is particularly hazardous as it promotes inflammation and alters metabolic functions
l→People with diabetes have a higher chance of developing heart disease. They are also more likely to have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, which elevates the chances of having a heart attack
l→Extreme endurance exercise may lead to the development of scar tissue in the heart in young people and may induce increased heart rate and cardiac arrest
Heart age handicap in Indians
The ‘average age of heart’ of Indians is five to seven years more than their actual age. This heart age deficit leads to heart attacks. The rate of coronary heart disease among Indians is a staggering 50-400 per cent of any other ethnic group. The prevalence of heart disease in the West has remained the same in the last three decades, but the rate in India has doubled with no sign of abating. The average age at which the first heart attack occurs has come down by 20 years in Indians.
Risk factors to track
The fast-paced lifestyle of people today, coupled with the intense pressure to succeed, is creating stress and taking a toll on the health of the young. Anxiety and depression are common among the younger generations, and these stressors have a direct impact on the heart as they cause inflammation in the body and elevate levels of cortisol - a hormone that damages the heart and blood vessels.
Genetic predisposition, family history, co-morbidities, diet rich in trans fats, stress with heightened systemic inflammation, smoking, high alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyle are other major risk factors.
COVID-19 has emerged as a risk amplifier. It is noticed that people who had severe Covid-19 are about three times more likely to face major cardiovascular problems within eight to twelve months of their hospitalisation.
Kick bad heart habits
Smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, poor nutrition and too much alcohol set the stage for heart disease – individually and together. Those with just one of these bad habits are 85 per cent more likely to die early. The increase in morbidity among those with all five habits is 349 per cent. People with all these habits are physically 12 years older than their chronological age.
Take care
l→Remember, what is tasty to the tongue is harmful for the heart.
l→Drink three litres of water daily.
l→Avoid tobacco and live longer.
l→Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day and physical activity are magic bullets against heart disease. Exercise also minimises risk from heart age disadvantage.
l→If you are overweight, losing just 10 per cent of your weight can make a big difference in your blood pressure and blood sugar controls. Your maximum heart rate at exercise should not exceed the number 220 minus your age (if you are 50 years, the maximum heart rate should be 170 per minute).
l→Sitting for long periods of time can raise your risk of cardiovascular disease by 14 per cent.
l→Get six to eight hours of sleep every night.
l→High stress and low Vitamin D are linked to cardiovascular disease.
l→Know and monitor your numbers - lipid levels, fasting blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI.
l→Eat with heart in mind.
(The author is former director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology)