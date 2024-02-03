Are you at risk of heart disease?

The ‘average age of heart’ of Indians is five to seven years more than their actual age. This heart age deficit leads to heart attacks. The rate of coronary heart disease among Indians is a staggering 50-400 per cent of any other ethnic group. The prevalence of heart disease in the West has remained the same in the last three decades, but the rate in India has doubled with no sign of abating. The average age at which the first heart attack occurs has come down by 20 years in Indians.