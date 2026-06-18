Bain report says, ‘Telehealth remains above pre-covid levels in all countries except India’: Experts weigh in

<p>The recently released Bain and Company’s Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare 2026<a href="https://www.bain.com/insights/asia-pacific-front-line-of-healthcare-2026/"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.bain.com/insights/asia-pacific-front-line-of-healthcare-2026/">report</a></ins> estimated that telehealth service penetration has remained above pre-covid levels in all countries except India. Experts are divided on the data, while some call telehealth ‘overrated’, others say it may be underreported.</p><p>According to the report, the percentage of respondents who used telehealth services in 2025 was only 10 per cent, compared to 59 per cent in 2021. The penetration was even lower than the pre-covid data, which stood at 29 per cent in 2019.</p><p>Additionally, focus on preventive healthcare also saw a decline in India. The report stated that 58 per cent of consumers scheduled regular preventive checkups in 2025, a 10 per cent decline from 2023.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/covid-19-health-ministry-encourages-teleconsultations-875549.html">Covid time</a> opened the door of teleconsultations, legalising medical consultations online without a physical examination that was the norm earlier. This evidently led to a spur in telemedicine and e-pharmacy markets. The national telemedicine service, <ins><a href="https://esanjeevani.mohfw.gov.in/#/">esanjeevani</a></ins>, has served over 47 crore people since its inception, and 1,875 patients were served till June 17, 2 PM. These digital services have proven to be extremely helpful in areas where the delivery of healthcare was limited, particularly during covid.</p><p>Terming telemedicine as ‘overrated’, Akhila Vasan, a public health researcher, associated with Karnataka Janaarogaya Chaluvali, says an in-person diagnosis is much more important. People are overly reliant on technologies and medical tests for a diagnosis now, and even doctors have lost the real touch factor of identifying the issue during a physical examination. Often, patients are asked to undergo certain tests first and later come in for a checkup.</p>.IVF mix-ups: What parents-to-be should know about safety and rights.<p>Telemedicine should be used when people do not have much choice, but it should not become the norm, Vasan adds. Moreover, she also feels that a follow up may not be very necessary if people generally focus more on preventive health. Unless a person suffers from a particular ailment, it may be unnecessary to do regular checkups. Instead, people should focus more on eating right and maintaining overall well-being. Vasan feels, “We should not look at a regular health checkup as a commodity which should be measured on a monetary basis.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, principal director, renal sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, holds a different opinion. Unlike the pre-covid times, when people would Google their symptoms, now they are smarter and ask artificial intelligence (AI) platforms their queries. It may not be 100 per cent accurate, but it has qualitatively changed the concept of asking a doctor vague questions about a health problem during a teleconsultation.</p><p>In his experience, out of seven people searching for symptoms on the website, three may ring up for a teleconsultation, and one may turn up at the clinic for a physical consultation. However, this does not imply that teleconsultations will fade away. Dr Keshavmurthy says, they are here to stay.</p><p>The teleconsultations are expanding and having multiple use cases besides a patient consultation. Several new age doctors are able to learn from experienced professionals across the world, with the ability to be present in the surgical room virtually. One step ahead is telesurgery, which allows surgeons to operate from miles away. Although <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dl-robotic-surgery-hospital-rpt-3894665">telesurgery </a>holds medico-legal concerns, it is still a major advancement in the medical field and for telemedicine as well.</p><p>Dr Keshavmurthy points out that overall consultations have increased in the post covid times. Further adding that several aggregators like Practo are serving multiple people daily through their teleconsultation services. These particular services are quite difficult to quantify and may not be accounted for when reporting overall teleconsultations.</p>