Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Bain report says, ‘Telehealth remains above pre-covid levels in all countries except India’: Experts weigh in

Experts are divided on the data, while some call telehealth ‘overrated’, others say it may be underreported.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsIndiaMinistry of Health and Family Welfareteleconsultationtelemedicine

Follow us on :

Follow Us