Bengaluru doctor lists five foods that seem safe but inflame your gut

<p>Eating a bowl of leftover rice or drinking a glass of milk is something we all do. It seems harmless, even nutritious. What we do not realise is that it slowly damages your colon. A Bengaluru-based colorectal surgeon, Dr Parameshwara CM, flags five everyday foods that remain under the radar as potential gut health risks. </p><p>In a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DZUdB2uklju/?igsh=NTNwNzlsdnF3dmlw">post </a>shared on Instagram, Dr Parameshwara writes, “The damage from these foods builds quietly over the years. So does the protection from avoiding them.”</p><p><strong>Here are these five food items</strong></p><p><strong>Raw sprouts:</strong> They are often considered a superfood. However, the warm, moist conditions in which sprouts grow make them a reliable breeding ground for bacteria that can trigger acute colonic inflammation and, over time, wear down the gut lining.</p><p><strong>Unpasteurised dairy:</strong> It carries campylobacter, a bacterium that attacks the colon's lining and can produce symptoms indistinguishable from ulcerative colitis. Even after recovery, many patients are left with post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome lasting months.</p><p><strong>Processed meat:</strong> The preservative sodium nitrite found in ham, salami, and similar products converts into cancer-linked compounds inside the colon. The World Health Organisation classifies processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen—the same category as tobacco—a risk that accumulates not from a single sandwich, but from years of regular consumption.</p><p><strong>Reheated rice:</strong> The problem is not the reheating itself, but what happens before. Rice left at room temperature allows bacillus cereus, a heat-resistant bacterium, to release toxins that survive cooking entirely and inflame the gut lining directly.<br><br><strong>Charred meats:</strong> High-heat grilling and barbecuing produce heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These compounds accumulate in colorectal tissue and represent one of the strongest dietary links to colorectal cancer documented in medical literature, including multiple large-scale studies by the National Cancer Institute.</p><p>The surgeon recommends alternatives for each item: fresh home-cooked protein instead of deli meats, lightly sautéed rather than raw sprouts, pasteurised dairy, freshly cooked rice, and slow-cooked or marinated meats in place of charred ones. “These are not rare ingredients or expensive substitutes,” he notes. Every swap is easily available in a regular Indian kitchen.</p>