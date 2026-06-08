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Bengaluru doctor lists five foods that seem safe but inflame your gut

The doctor warns that we eat these foods assuming they are healthy, but they cause inflammation, and regular consumption increases the risk of colorectal cancer.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:59 IST
BengaluruNutritiongut healthTrendinggut microbiomegut-friendly foodsuperfoods

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