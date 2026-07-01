Billion doses later: Global review confirms mRNA vaccines are safe against infectious diseases

<p>A new<a href="https://www.ptinews.com/story/NATIONAL/mrna-vaccines-protect-against-severe-infectious-diseases-review-confirms/3819200"> review</a> led by the University of British Columbia (UBC) has found that mRNA vaccines are safe and effective at preventing infectious diseases like covid-19, and have potential applications for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cancer, and autoimmune conditions.</p><p>“After billions of doses, we now have an extraordinary amount of scientific evidence,” said lead author Dr<a href="https://www.msl.ubc.ca/people/dr-anna-blakney/"> </a>Anna Blakney, assistant professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering. “This review affirms that mRNA vaccines are a safe and highly effective platform, supported by rigorous testing and real-world monitoring. It provides an evidence-based foundation as this technology continues to expand into new areas of medicine.” </p><p>The review published in the Lancet explained that mRNA vaccines can have side effects, such as myocarditis, affecting younger males more frequently, but are rare, and outweighed by the vaccines’ protection against severe illnesses.</p><p>The findings confirm that mRNA vaccines provide strong protection against infectious diseases, including severe COVID-19, across a wide range of groups, including children, pregnant people and those who are immunocompromised. Booster doses were found to extend and strengthen that protection over time, and regular updates to the vaccine formulation maintained efficacy as new variants emerged. </p><p>“With any new vaccine or medicine, it is important that we clearly and transparently communicate the safety data and rigorous testing that supports their use,” said co-author Dr<a href="https://news.ubc.ca/expert/manish-sadarangani/"> </a>Manish Sadarangani, professor of paediatrics at UBC and director of the Vaccine Evaluation Centre at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute. “This is essential to building public trust, countering misinformation and supporting informed decisions about vaccination.”</p>.Is mRNA vaccine, the next immunotherapy frontier?.<p>The review addresses persistent misconceptions about how mRNA vaccines work, clarifying that they do not alter a person’s DNA. Instead, the mRNA—encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle delivery system<a href="https://www.med.ubc.ca/news/from-cancer-therapies-to-a-new-generation-of-vaccines-how-ubc-professor-pieter-cullis-transformed-drug-delivery/"> pioneered by UBC researchers</a>—provides temporary instructions that allow human cells to produce a harmless piece of a virus, training the immune system to respond. Both the mRNA and lipid nanoparticles are quickly broken down and cleared from the body after use. </p><p>Beyond COVID-19, the findings point to a rapidly expanding future for mRNA technology. Researchers are already developing vaccines for diseases such as influenza and RSV, as well as personalised cancer vaccines and other RNA-based therapies.</p><p>“This is really about what comes next,” said Dr Blakney. “We are seeing the same platform being applied to cancer treatment and other diseases. Understanding how these vaccines work—and why they are safe—helps build confidence in the next generation of medicines.”</p><p>Meanwhile, another research published on Wednesday has discovered that covid-19 vaccine boosters not only protect against SARS-CoV-2 but may also protect against some future coronaviruses potentially spreading from animals to humans. </p><p>The<a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1133578"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1133578">research</a> </ins>published by the University of Cambridge stated, “We may already have a head start when it comes to protecting against certain future outbreaks. Boosters could reduce both severity and spread if spillovers were to occur, buying us vital time while we develop a more targeted vaccine. This will be particularly important for older and vulnerable populations, who are usually hardest hit in new pandemics.”</p>