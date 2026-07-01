Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Billion doses later: Global review confirms mRNA vaccines are safe against infectious diseases

The review published in the Lancet explained that mRNA vaccines can have side effects like other vaccines, but are rare, and outweighed by the vaccines’ protection against severe illnesses.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 14:30 IST
NewsCovid-19CoronavirushealthCovid-19 crisisInfectious DiseasesinfluenzamRNACovid vaccination

Follow us on :

Follow Us