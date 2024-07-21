Bitter (truth) pills

India has a comprehensive Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill that was passed in 1985. Here, psychotropic substances refer to any substance that alters the mind. Examples include Diazepam and Alprazolam, which are meant to be strictly regulated. “Amitriptyline and Gabapentin are available sometimes over the counter, and we are seeing patients procuring them either directly from the pharmacy through a GP prescription or through using old prescriptions.” Pubali worries that patients can self-prescribe medicines like Clonazepam, which are highly addictive. “So, once they get addicted to Clonazepam, they keep consuming the drug for maybe 10-20 years at a stretch, and when they come to us for sleep problems, they are already addicted to it badly.” This sounds dire and ominous, so what is the solution? For Dr Pubali, some of the problems may be lessened if we know which doctor to go to for which symptoms. “When a person is talking about mental health issues or sleep problems, I would definitely recommend a psychiatric consultation, and I think this needs to become more commonplace. What we can do as a community is encourage psychiatric consultations.” But of course, that brings us back to the beginning of this story: With stigma and with not enough psychiatrists, that may not always be possible. This is why, as Tanmoy says, education and awareness are key.