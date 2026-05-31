<p>The cosmetic treatment industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years, but it has lacked regulation. The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/injectable-cosmetic-products-not-permitted-under-law-says-drug-regulator-cdsco-4010860#google_vignette"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/injectable-cosmetic-products-not-permitted-under-law-says-drug-regulator-cdsco-4010860#google_vignette">Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation</a></ins> (CDSCO) has recently taken efforts to ensure that consumers undergoing cosmetic procedures are safe. They have banned the use of injectables for "cosmetic" procedures like Botox, lip fillers, glutathione drips, or anti-ageing shots, stating that cosmetics are not supposed to be injected. </p><p>Many clinics advertise these treatments as simple cosmetic procedures. The quick transformation often promised, motivates consumers to undergo these treatments without doing much research. </p><p>Manish B Chowdhary, co-founder of WoW Skin Science, took to<a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYmim4RzK7k/"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYmim4RzK7k/">Instagram,</a> </ins>warning citizens to get such cosmetic treatments from only certified professionals. He claims that many clinics do not have expert doctors authorised to perform these cosmetic treatments and says that they procure material from unverified suppliers. He applauds CDSCO’s move as several beauty salons have been performing cosmetic treatments without the required expertise. </p><p>In a public notice issued on May 18, CDSCO said,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/ban-on-cosmetic-injections-may-change-things-for-easy-to-buy-weight-loss-jabs-4011041"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/ban-on-cosmetic-injections-may-change-things-for-easy-to-buy-weight-loss-jabs-4011041">cosmetics</a> </ins>are supposed to be “rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed” on the body for cleansing, beautifying, and promoting attractiveness. They are not supposed to be injected. The effort also intends to curb false advertising and misleading beauty claims that may influence people to undergo cosmetic procedures. </p>.<p><strong>‘Safety’ in cosmetics </strong></p><p>The term “safe” denotes thorough examination of components. Every ingredient needs to be dermatologically and occasionally tested for the eyes before being included in a cosmetic composition. This is done to ensure that it does not irritate skin or produce allergic reactions, or other long-term health problems, a 2024<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11381309/#abstract1"> </a><ins><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11381309/#abstract1">study</a> </ins>by Frontiers in Public Health explains. </p><p>Before cosmetics and beauty products are made available for consumers, they undergo a series of evaluations to ensure that they are acceptable for general use. </p><p>These tests cover a wide range of variables that work together to ensure the efficacy of the products and the safety of individuals who use them. This entails all potential dangers, including those involving skin irritability, allergic reactions, and long-term health impacts.</p><p>Studies have noted that customers are sometimes tricked into believing that product safety is regulated. The processes in these industries involve several gaps that make it possible for many potentially dangerous chemicals to be a part of our everyday lives. Therefore, safety regulations need to be strengthened to ensure consumers seeking to undergo these cosmetic procedures are well-informed. </p>.Ban on cosmetic injections may change things for easy-to-buy weight loss jabs.<p><strong>Potential adverse effects of cosmetic treatments </strong></p><p>Botox (botulinum toxin) injections are usually safe when you are under the care of a licensed and skilled health care provider. The procedure can result in unwanted results or even cause harm if it is given incorrectly. It can cause pain, swelling, bruises, or infection at the injected site. Meanwhile, it can also lead to headache, droopy eyelids, or flu-like symptoms. In rare scenarios, the effect of Botox may spread to parts of the body it was not supposed to and cause infections there. </p><p>For instance, if a lip filler is accidentally injected into a blood vessel, it can block blood flow. This can lead to tissue death (necrosis) in the lip area. Similarly, glutathione is a naturally produced antioxidant, but if taken in high doses, it can cause toxic effects on your liver, kidneys, and nervous system. </p><p>Several studies have shown alarming associations between chemicals present in many of these products and various health problems, from minor skin irritations to more serious health issues like hormone imbalances, reproductive issues, or even some types of cancer. Even though not all products are dangerous, more attention needs to be given to them to avoid any potential risks induced by these treatments.</p>