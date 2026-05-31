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Botox, fillers, and IV drips: Are these cosmetic procedures safe? India’s drug regulator issues fresh warning

Many clinics advertise these treatments as simple cosmetic procedures. The quick transformation often promised, motivates consumers to undergo these treatments without doing much research.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:05 IST
CosmeticsCDSCOCentral Drugs Standard Control Organisationskincarebotoxcosmetic surgeryCosmetic procedure

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