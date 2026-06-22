C-section crisis deepens in Rajasthan: After Kota and Bikaner, 8 women develop complications in Jodhpur

<p>Eight women developed health complications after undergoing caesarean deliveries at Jodhpur District Hospital.</p><p>These operations took place on Saturday, out of which two developed critical health complications, with high chances of infection. Meanwhile, the remaining six were stable after their health deteriorated, Dr Gurudeep Singh from the District Hospital told <em>PTI</em>. The cause is yet to be ascertained.</p><p>Women complained of excessive bleeding and low blood pressure after surgery. Two of them developed severe kidney infections and were referred to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where they are undergoing further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).</p><p>After the incident, the hospital temporarily closed the operating theatre. The probe is underway, and samples have been collected from the OT for investigation. All surgical procedures are suspended until the test reports are received, according to officials.</p>.6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered.<p>Just a few days back, six women developed serious health complications, including kidney-related issues, after undergoing caesarean deliveries at the PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner. In May 2026, two women died while several others reportedly developed kidney-related complications at Kota’s New Medical College Hospital after undergoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/6-women-develop-complications-after-c-section-deliveries-at-bikaner-hospital-probe-ordered-4032707">caesarean surgeries</a>.</p><p>Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern after the health condition of eight women deteriorated after caesarean deliveries in Jodhpur. "Reports of women developing septicemia and kidney-related complications after surgery are extremely worrying and reflect a sharp decline in medical standards and serious negligence," he said. "After Kota and Bikaner, now reports from Jodhpur about the health condition of eight women deteriorating following caesarean deliveries are deeply concerning.</p>.<p>According to the recently released <a href="https://www.nfhsiips.in/nfhsuser/assets/National%20Family%20Health%20Survey%20(NFHS-6)%202023-2024%20Fact%20Sheets.pdf">National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - 6</a>, India has witnessed an increase in caesarean deliveries in both public and private health facilities. In private facilities, 54.1 per cent of deliveries were reported as caesarean; meanwhile, in public facilities, 16.9 per cent of deliveries were reported.</p><p>The increasing trend coinciding with such incidents makes people question their safety while undergoing a caesarean delivery.</p><p>A caesarean delivery is generally safe, but like any other surgery, in certain situations, it may cause infection at the incision site, increased blood loss, organ injury, or scarring of tissue in the pelvic region, according to the <a href="https://americanpregnancy.org/giving-birth/c-section-complications/">American Pregnancy Association</a> (APA). It explains that a caesarean section may cause:</p><ul><li><p>Increased blood loss compared to vaginal delivery (1 to 6 women per 100 require a blood transfusion)</p></li><li><p>Possible injury to organs like the bowel or bladder (2 per 100)</p></li><li><p>Extended recovery time ranging from weeks to months (1 in 14 reports incisional pain six months or more after surgery)</p></li></ul><p>Meanwhile, it further mentions risks and complications for the baby:</p><ul><li><p>If a baby’s age is not calculated correctly, it can result in early delivery, wherein the baby might be underweight at birth.</p></li><li><p>A baby is likely to have breathing and respiratory issues when delivered by caesarean, according to APA.</p></li><li><p>Such babies have a 50 per cent chance of lower stimuli during delivery (calculated through Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration - APGAR score).</p></li><li><p>Lastly, in extremely rare cases, a baby may be nicked or cut during the procedure.</p></li></ul><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>