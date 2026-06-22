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C-section crisis deepens in Rajasthan: After Kota and Bikaner, 8 women develop complications in Jodhpur

The probe is underway, and samples have been collected from the OT for investigation. All surgical procedures are suspended until the test reports are received, according to officials.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsRajasthanAshok Gehlotpregnant womencaesarean deliveries

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