Cambodia becomes first Asia-Pacific country to achieve global 95–95–95 HIV targets

<p>Cambodia has achieved the global 95–95–95 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/study-reveals-new-advances-in-creating-effective-hiv-vaccine-1150943.html">human immunodeficiency (HIV) virus</a>, becoming the first country in Asia and the Pacific to reach this milestone.</p><p>The announcement made by the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Joint United Nations Programme marks a major step forward in ending Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as a public health threat by 2030.</p><p>The 95–95–95 targets mean that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of people who know their HIV-positive status are receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of people on treatment have achieved viral suppression. Cambodia was also one of the only seven countries globally to achieve 90–90–90 targets in 2017.</p><p>“This milestone shows what is possible when people come first,” said Eamonn Murphy, UNAIDS regional director for Asia and the Pacific and Eastern Europe and Central Asia. “Cambodia’s success is built on strong political commitment, national leadership, long-term partnership, and the trust built through years of work with communities and the United Nations system.”</p><p>The country’s health-sector HIV response focuses on services that are innovative, practical, and accessible. The efforts include access to HIV testing and treatment, multi-month dispensing of antiretroviral medicines, integration between HIV services and the wider health system, and increased availability of innovative prevention options such as long-acting PrEP and HIV self-testing, the <a href="https://cambodia.un.org/en/317221-cambodia-becomes-first-country-asia-and-pacific-achieve-global-95%E2%80%9395%E2%80%9395-hiv-targets?afd_azwaf_tok=eyJraWQiOiIxNkY3M0JFMkNDMjZDOUM1ODBGMzM4NjAzN0I1ODRCQTc4REQ1ODcwQUFFRkJGNEZDRUJFOUZEQkNGMENGMTNEIiwiYWxnIjoiUlMyNTYifQ.eyJhdWQiOiJjYW1ib2RpYS51bi5vcmciLCJleHAiOjE3ODIxMDk3OTksImlhdCI6MTc4MjEwOTc4OSwiaXNzIjoidGllcjEtZjhiZGY3ODUtMjkyZmQiLCJzdWIiOiIxMTUuMTEyLjE0OS4yIiwiZGF0YSI6eyJ0eXBlIjoiaXNzdWVkIiwicmVmIjoiMjAyNjA2MjJUMDYyOTQ5Wi1lcjFmOGJkZjc4NTI5MmZkaEMxTUFBOWNhdzAwMDAwMDBtbWcwMDAwMDAwMDR0eXQiLCJiIjoiRDdmeFltbkhXX21SNzZTVEtoa1AtZVZPSzdadHZHY3M4bGNIQWQwX2ZibyIsImgiOiIwMm5Pa0RfVUVURFh2cjBiOUdfRXJBNjlhelZWS3ppV0VJd1lRbERfZnpRIn19.of1LtsIfMuBsbl7E3Iqz6441e5yndjBCyAC6r9ipBtS_AiPOtAv4HzJUbmvEU8QSpoEV3sHEZguHNpdCQr8S_nZa8nBY4k291udQl9ck_Z5q-V8VxxP5L319DEYV5WHIt-Yek6E7iFw3KIhGQERCooPOLrvrN47Ro56e5s5bK-FhfQEKVcaN2A2Vb4Jtv3It2jbcE22yWaADs-YnCcXXncdrk62JkvWL-h_mKUq7sRfP9vyxnggVXs2R5hf6pCN7TtVwouVQEqwkH96X-ewXFnliEBZPItInWra3i_hhTj-cdJ3lrT45kwB2bEKWNEeDpL2oobhjUlnqBFY_7ZYlZw.WF3obl2IDtqgvMFRqVdYkD5s">United Nations Cambodia </a>release stated.</p><p>Further, peer-led counselling, testing, adherence support and prevention services have reached people most affected by HIV, including key populations, and strengthened trust in services. Cambodia has also provided social protection and free access to healthcare to people living with HIV.</p><p>Moving forward, the country targets to eliminate new HIV infections with the target of fewer than 250 cases a year by 2030. The country is making efforts to break the stigma against AIDS that still prevents many people living with the condition from accessing necessary treatment.</p>.Poor infection control practices reported at Australian clinic, thousands at risk for HIV and hepatitis