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Cambodia becomes first Asia-Pacific country to achieve global 95–95–95 HIV targets

Cambodia was also one of the only seven countries globally to achieve 90–90–90 targets in 2017.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:56 IST
World newsCambodiaAIDSHIV infection prevention

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