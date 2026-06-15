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Can quitting sugar hurt your gut? New study reveals risks

Completely removing sucrose from a low-fat diet may unexpectedly disrupt gut health and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, the study highlights.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:55 IST
Diabetessugarhealth and wellness

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