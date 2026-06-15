Can quitting sugar hurt your gut? New study reveals risks

<p>Many individuals now try to make more conscious choices by eliminating sugar from their diet. People either switch to natural alternatives or quit it completely. Sugar is called a silent killer. It is believed to be a primary driver for many lifestyle-related problems like obesity, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/how-to-avoid-blood-sugar-spikes-3871217#google_vignette">diabetes </a>and cardiovascular problems. Despite these health concerns, quitting sugar fully may not be the best practice as, according to a recent <a href="https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2026/ahmad-press-release-endo-2026">study</a>, it may disrupt your gut microbiome. </p><p>In the past, a complete no-sugar diet has been observed to help manage weight, reduce inflammation and boost energy. However, Rasheed Ahmad, principal scientist and head of the Immunology & Microbiology Department at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, says, “Completely removing sucrose from a low-fat diet may unexpectedly disrupt gut health and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction, highlighting that balanced nutrition is more important than simply eliminating sugar.” The study was presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago. </p>.Your heart may be older than you think; doctors warn of growing obesity in India.<p>To evaluate the effects of eliminating sucrose, the researchers measured glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, circulating metabolic hormones, gut microbiome, and inflammation in both the colon and liver.</p><p>Despite maintaining similar body weights, mice on the sucrose-free diet experienced several negative health changes compared with the control group. These included poorer glucose control, insulin resistance, imbalances in gut microbes, intestinal inflammation, and changes associated with fatty liver disease.</p>.How to avoid blood sugar spikes.<p>“The findings suggest that complete removal of sucrose from a low-fat diet may negatively affect gut microbiota and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/timely-meals-can-prevent-metabolic-musculoskeletal-complications-in-women-study-3956410">metabolic health</a>,” Ahmad said. “The study highlights the importance of maintaining balanced dietary carbohydrates to support gut and immune homeostasis.” </p><p>“This research may influence future dietary recommendations by emphasising the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome rather than focusing only on sugar restriction,” Ahmad said. “In the long term, these findings could help improve strategies for preventing and managing metabolic disorders, fatty liver disease and chronic inflammatory conditions.”</p><p>The study does not imply to return to consuming sugary desserts and soft drinks. It suggests that moderate consumption of everything is better than complete elimination. </p>