Cancer cases on the rise, care options trail behind

Kidwai has long been known as one of the few public cancer treatment options in Karnataka. Patients and families from all over the state travel to Bengaluru for treatment. “Only 10 of the 31 districts in Karnataka have either a government or a private hospital to treat cancer. There are only three to four government-run hospitals in Karnataka that are equipped to treat cancer patients. Given the increasing number of cancer cases, there is a need for setting up more peripheral cancer centres,” Shamsundar says.