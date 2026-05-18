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Can’t stop picking your skin? Here are few tips to control your habit

Skin picking can be an act of boredom, but in the majority of cases, it is an attempt to cope with stress, anger, or sadness. It provides temporary relief but is often followed by shame or guilt.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:40 IST
stressHealthcaremental healthSkinanxiety

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