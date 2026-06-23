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Cataract Awareness Month: Eye specialists report rising cases among young adults

Over the past two to three years, eye specialists are witnessing a rise in cataract conditions in young adults due to lifestyle-related health condition.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:10 IST
Eye Healthcataractyoungsterscataract surgery

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