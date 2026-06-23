Cataract Awareness Month: Eye specialists report rising cases among young adults

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/over-22-lakh-get-cataract-surgery-under-ayushman-bharat-3203314">Cataracts </a>have long been considered a condition affecting the ageing population, typically people in their 60s and beyond. Ophthalmologists are now reporting a noticeable rise in cataract diagnoses among younger people, particularly those in their 40s and 50s. </p>.<p>India is currently witnessing a rise in lifestyle-related health conditions like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/type-2-diabetes-patients-increasingly-diagnosed-with-liver-fibrosis-lancet-study-4045816">diabetes</a>, hypertension, obesity, and other metabolic disorders among the younger populations. Eye specialists attribute this increasing incidence to the early onset of cataracts in people. </p>.<p>These observations are supported by a 2021 <ins><a href="https://secure-web.cisco.com/102NoYqc4WEAuPc6vGuRu_Yc2PKDHHxWw9M0SneLBT_0m4-P66fZd7SvjI0gUE0vQ5lQ2usr-Svd645ngXDMtc-14b1BCzymvt8gsGXBoa952utgejnzcTFdwnA4Nt3L2h7-rcucIVUR7nLEUfRv6hwLp5e_qHiL0cXfmP-DtpgNEVjR_X6wQfQWNzNpWShG-_W5i4xFtYPIo4m_99cG5-J7hIcrSPmazTjcS1c7sBwS1jUt8xUPguNQgVvXGL2idprNdxMiapRxNJXbVgxSnnDQJoyXybMC4YRUcQrnLIiCy5jda56cjFEOV2YIAoe_f/https%3A%2F%2Fpmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Farticles%2FPMC8449744%2F">study</a></ins> published in Cureus, it found a link between underlying health conditions like diabetes, chronic inflammation, trauma, and certain inherited conditions, with cataracts. It further identified poor glycemic control as a significant risk factor. </p>.<p>“Over the past two to three years, we have seen a rise in patients developing these health conditions. Or have a history of prolonged steroid use, including during post-covid treatment. These factors appear to be accelerating changes in the eye's natural lens, resulting in cataracts being detected earlier than traditionally expected,” Dr Supriya Sriganesh, executive director, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, said. </p>.Monkey's vision restored after 'first-ever' cataract surgery in Haryana.<p>Eye specialists are increasingly exploring the impact of changing lifestyles and environmental exposures on a person’s eye health. Young adults are often seen dealing with sedentary routines, poor nutrition, chronic stress, or increasing dependency on processed food, especially among the working population living away from home. </p>.<p>A common misconception, Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh, chief medical officer, Shraddha Eye Care Trust points out is that cataracts only affect older adults.</p>.<p>“It is often the reason people overlook symptoms such as blurred vision, increased glare, difficulty seeing at night, or frequent changes in spectacle power. When <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/featured/cataract-clinics-a-single-visit-cataract-surgery-service-by-refracto-is-launched-in-hyderabad-3218484">cataracts </a>develop at a younger age, they may also serve as an indicator of underlying health issues that warrant further medical evaluation. Recognising these signs early and seeking timely care is important, as modern cataract treatment is highly effective and can help restore vision while preventing unnecessary visual impairment.”</p>.<p>With June marked as Cataract Awareness Month every year, ophthalmologists are urging people to look out for symptoms of changes in their vision and seek expert advice at the earliest. Since more young individuals are being diagnosed with cataract, timely treatment will be key in reducing avoidable vision loss and improving long-term eye health outcomes. </p>