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Cervical cancer: Why screening matters

Despite efforts to increase awareness about gynaecological cancers, low screening coverage remains the biggest gap.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 21:47 IST
HealthcareSpecialsCervical CancerWellness

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