‘Cheaper than a gym membership’, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath questions why Indians are not embracing GLP-1 drugs

India is a weird market. With obesity rates shooting up, I'd have bet on the sales of generic GLP-1s exploding once their patents expired. They now cost about Rs 1,000–2,500 a month, and there's growing evidence pointing to benefits well beyond weight loss, including… pic.twitter.com/2vcNN16WHU
For those who are not diabetic or clinically obese, diet & exercise should be first option. GLP-1 alters metabolic function n has neurological signalling which in the long term may have side effects. There is not much long term data on chronic use of GLP-1s. https://t.co/DjBLT0arbM