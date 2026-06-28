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‘Cheaper than a gym membership’, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath questions why Indians are not embracing GLP-1 drugs

GLP-1 medications are a class of prescription drugs that mimic a natural gut hormone to regulate blood sugar, slow digestion, and increase feelings of fullness.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:58 IST
healthHealthcareDiabetesObesityTrendingweight lossKiran Mazumdar Shawdiabetes medicine

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