Cluster headaches: A rare type that makes patients want to kill themselves to make it stop

<p>Cluster headache is arguably one of the most severe pains a person experiences. It has earned the nickname “suicide headache” for this very reason. </p><p>“If you want to understand what it means to live with a cluster headache, imagine that someone is stabbing a knife in your eye and turning it for hours. Imagine the worst pain. Imagine a daily torture, gratuitous, incomprehensible. Imagine yourself suffering alone, terribly. Imagine being a prisoner in a straitjacket of suffering... Imagine the desire to finish, with pain, and the desire to finish…with yourself,” a European patient sharing their experience for a<a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5901943/"> </a><ins><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5901943/">research article</a></ins> said. The explanation holds to the nickname cluster headache has earned. </p><p><strong>What is a cluster headache?</strong></p><p>Cluster headache is an extremely rare type of headache that causes excruciating pain in or around one side of the head. It is typically one of the most painful headaches a person can experience. </p><p>Usually, a person experiences several bouts of headache over short periods. This is known as a cluster. A cluster headache usually starts quickly with no warning. But some people might first have migraine-like nausea and aura. Aura may include flashes of light and tingling in the tongue. </p><p>These headaches are quite rare.<a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK544241/"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK544241/">Studies</a></ins> have shown that it affects 0.1 per cent of the population. A StatsPearl Publishing study explains that, unlike patients with migraines, these people are unlikely to hold still. Many tend to pace or rock in place. According to descriptions by patients, they may even bang their heads to distract themselves. The headache can last anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours and can occur up to eight times in a day. However, it is usually seen to come twice, usually at night. For most patients, these attacks can last for weeks to months, and can disappear for months to years. </p>.<p><strong>Common symptoms during a cluster headache include:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Extreme sharp or stabbing pain, usually in, behind or around one eye. The pain can spread to other areas of the face, head and neck.</p></li><li><p>Pain on one side of the head in a single cluster. Pain can switch to the other side in another cluster.</p></li><li><p>Restlessness.</p></li><li><p>A lot of tears.</p></li><li><p>Forehead or facial sweating.</p></li></ul><p><strong>The treatment </strong></p><p>Oxygen therapy is highly recommended for people dealing with cluster headaches. Inhaling 100 per cent pure oxygen at a rate of (12 - 15) litres per minute via a non-rebreather face mask is highly effective. Experts say that at least 66 per cent of patients respond well to it and effects start showing within ten minutes. This method is quite effective with no side effects. </p><p>Cluster headaches do not have a known cure yet and can only be treated with oxygen therapy and other<a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/cluster-headache/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20352084"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/cluster-headache/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20352084">treatments</a> </ins>available to minimise the pain.</p>