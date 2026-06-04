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Cluster headaches: A rare type that makes patients want to kill themselves to make it stop

Cluster headache is an extremely rare type of headache that causes excruciating pain in or around one side of the head. It is typically one of the most painful headaches a person can experience.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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