Could gene therapy cure PWS?

By waking up certain genes involved in brain development and muscle strength, it’s possible that people with PWS could get better at learning and moving around. However, there are still a few things to figure out before this becomes a treatment. We need to make sure that waking up these genes won’t cause any new problems or make things worse. We also need to know when and how long to do it to get the best results without any side effects. In the end, though, the idea of waking up silent genes to help with PWS sounds promising as it could make life a lot easier for those living with this condition.