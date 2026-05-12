Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Debt stress: Young Indians face hidden cost of easy credit options

Easy credit options have normalised credit-financed lifestyles among youth. This has created an increased consumption pattern where spending precedes earning.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 12:18 IST
Debtmillenialsfinancial literacyGenZ

Follow us on :

Follow Us