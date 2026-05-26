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Dengue fever: Why early testing matters?

Dengue symptoms can overlap with several seasonal illnesses in the initial stages; timely diagnostic evaluation becomes important in helping doctors differentiate infections and treat patients appropriately.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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