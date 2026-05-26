<p>With the onset of monsoon season in Bengaluru, health experts urge residents not to dismiss persistent fever as “just another viral infection.” Although the number of dengue cases shows a gradual spike during the season, preparedness and timely diagnosis since the beginning can play a critical role in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/take-preventive-measures-for-dengue-bbmp-chief-instructs-officials-3477243">preventing complications</a>. </p><p>“One of the most common concerns we see is delayed testing because patients often assume persistent fever is simply a routine viral infection, Dr Divya C, microbiologist, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Bengaluru, says.</p><p>Dengue symptoms can overlap with several seasonal illnesses in the initial stages; timely diagnostic evaluation becomes important in helping clinicians differentiate infections and monitor patients appropriately. Doctors advise people to not ignore a fever lasting beyond two to three days, especially if it is accompanied by severe body aches, unusual fatigue, or weakness.</p>.Don't be complacent in managing dengue, Karnataka HC tells state, civic authorities.<p>Early testing becomes important because dengue symptoms in the initial phase may not appear severe, making it difficult for individuals to distinguish the infection from other viral fevers circulating during weather transitions. Contrary to common perception, people should not wait for symptoms to worsen or platelet counts to fall significantly before seeking medical advice.</p><p>Another common misconception surrounding dengue is that low platelet count is the only marker of concern. Doctors caution that waiting for a drastic drop in platelets before seeking medical attention may lead to delayed intervention. Appropriate evaluation and timely medical guidance remain important in monitoring the progression of illness and avoiding complications.</p><p>The city’s changing weather pattern, marked by intermittent showers, rising humidity, water stagnation, and fluctuating temperatures, creates favourable conditions for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/national-dengue-day-85-mosquito-repellent-agarbattis-unregulated-poses-serious-health-concerns-4004434">mosquito breeding</a>. Construction sites, open water storage, coolers, terraces, and stagnant water around homes continue to remain common risk areas for mosquito proliferation in urban settings.</p><p>Dengue preparedness and timely testing of cases will remain key to reducing complications and ensuring appropriate care is provided in the time of need. </p>.Dengue-like symptoms but -ve result: Bengaluru has a strange problem\n.<p><strong>Precautionary measures</strong></p><p>• Do not ignore a fever lasting more than 2–3 days</p><p>• Consult a doctor if fever is accompanied by body pain, fatigue, nausea, or weakness</p><p>• Avoid self-medication </p><p>• Eliminate stagnant water around homes and workplaces</p><p>• Use mosquito repellents, full-sleeved clothing, and protective measures to reduce mosquito exposure</p>