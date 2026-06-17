Do wearable devices work? Study says fitness trackers boost activity in users with heart conditions

<p>Fitness trackers and wearable devices motivate people with heart conditions to include more physical activity in their daily lives, according to a <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1131724">research analysis</a> published by the American Heart Association on Wednesday.</p><p>“Research has shown that fewer than one-third of people with cardiovascular diseases are physically active,” said Damon L Swift, the immediate past-chair of the American Heart Association’s lifestyle physical activity committee, and an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.</p><p>Wearable devices have evidently encouraged people to be a little more active. “Combining mobile and wearable technologies with standard preventive measures provides a unique opportunity to potentially further reduce the risk of advanced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cardiovascular-diseases-cause-one-third-of-all-deaths-the-highest-in-india-report-3713022">cardiovascular disease</a> (CVD) or a second or third CVD event,” Swift explained. Switching from a completely inactive lifestyle to a more active one does have better outcomes.</p>.First-of-its-kind national drug trial for cardiovascular disease.<p><strong>What are the key findings of this analysis?</strong></p><p>The analysis found that compared to people who did not use digital tools, people using smartphone apps or wearable technologies:</p><ul><li><p>walked nearly 1,100 more steps daily, and</p></li><li><p>engaged in about 4 more minutes of moderate-to-vigorous movement per day.</p></li></ul><p>“These devices are not just gadgets,” Ramin Zand, the study’s senior author and a professor of neurology and public health at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, added. “When included in a treatment plan, they can support routine care and help patients take small yet important steps toward better cardiovascular health.”</p><p>Digital devices can set personalised daily step goals, generate reminders or motivational messages, give feedback on progress or link home-based rehabilitation programmes to health care professionals to help guide and monitor treatment. Some of the applications also included gamification (such as quizzes or rewards), coaching and goal review, allowing people to track their progress and adjust their activity goals.</p><p>However, researchers feel that these tools do help improve self-monitoring, or setting fitness goals, but they do not alter your health conditions. They recommended longer studies to understand if these apps or wearable devices can lead to lasting improvements in fitness or overall health outcomes. </p>