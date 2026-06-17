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Do wearable devices work? Study says fitness trackers boost activity in users with heart conditions

Digital devices can set personalised daily step goals, and give feedback on progress or link home-based rehabilitation programmes to health care professionals to help guide and monitor treatment.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:54 IST
Health and fitnessCardiovascular diseasesfitness appsphysical health

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