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Doctors feel AI training is currently inconsistent in medical field, survey finds

Most medical professionals use AI as a “buddy” to discuss work-related ideas, or transcribe clinical notes and schedule appointments.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:04 IST
Artificial IntelligencedoctorsAI in healthcare

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