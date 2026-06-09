Doctors feel AI training is currently inconsistent in medical field, survey finds

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dh-bengaluru-2040-summit-ai-will-shift-healthcare-from-hospital-beds-to-homes-3905752">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI) is time-saving for clinicians. Still, the majority of healthcare professionals currently feel they do not have appropriate training to use it effectively, a global survey by Philips shows. Currently, the information is either inadequate, inconsistent, or unavailable. </p><p>Most medical professionals use AI as a “buddy” to discuss work-related ideas, or transcribe clinical notes and schedule appointments. Of all surveyed individuals, 46 per cent reported annual time savings of at least 132 hours. Meanwhile, 50 per cent of nurses said AI has helped improve their capacity to see patients. </p><p>The organisations are not moving fast enough to provide the tools and the training," Philips' Chief Innovation Officer Shez Partovi told Reuters. As 70 per cent of healthcare workers felt that the training for AI-enabled tools was unavailable or inconsistent in their respective workplaces. The study, Philips Future Health Index, was carried out through two quantitative surveys, one with 2,011 healthcare professionals and another with 20,085 patients across 10 countries.</p><p>The report said that expanding structured, role-specific training will help clinicians develop digital skills and clinical judgement to work effectively with AI. Meanwhile, most surveyed individuals felt AI cannot replace humans, and it was essential to keep healthcare professionals in the loop with all AI outputs. </p>.Is AI reliable for health queries? Here's how accurate chatbots really are.<p><strong>Benefits and risks of AI in healthcare</strong></p><p>The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into health care has the potential to transform the industry, but it also raises ethical, regulatory, and safety concerns. A 2024 <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11612599/">study </a>by the Interactive Journal of Medical Research explains, “AI can leverage big data to predict the onset of high-risk illnesses. It can enhance public health surveillance, flag medical misinformation, and help perform advanced robotic and telesurgical techniques driven by AI.” Meanwhile, many of the current AI integrations in healthcare are not 100 per cent accurate. AI models can create irrelevant correlations that can lead to incorrect predictions. </p><p>Another recent study by Penn State has found that AI’s responses to everyday health queries are nearly 76 per cent accurate. The evidence raises concerns over increased dependency on AI and the extent to which it should be trusted. </p><p>AI is everywhere now. Therefore, not considering it a vital resource would not be wise. Especially, when India faces a dire shortage of medical professionals, AI tools can help streamline several tasks. But it will not replace doctors as human-to-human connection will always be crucial in the medical field. </p>