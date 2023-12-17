Don’t turn a blind eye to glaucoma

Elevated Intraocular Pressure (IOP): In an eye checkup, the intraocular pressure inside the eye is measured. Even if it’s in the normal range, consistent check-ups are suggested as higher intraocular pressure could eventually result in glaucoma. Elevated IOP is the most well-established risk factor for glaucoma. The aqueous humour, fluid within the eye, normally circulates and maintains healthy eye pressure. When this balance is disrupted, increased IOP can damage the optic nerve over time. However, it is important to note that not all individuals with elevated IOP develop glaucoma, and some may develop glaucoma even with normal IOP levels and it is known as Normotensive Glaucoma. In short axial-length, high hypermetropic and deep-seated eyeballs, Angle Closure Glaucoma can occur along with sudden painful loss of vision. Angle Closure Glaucoma happens when aqueous humour fails to move out of the eye as there is a blockage due to angle closure.