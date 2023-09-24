Don’t be complacent on nutrition scheme for TB patients, MPs tell Union Health Ministry

“The Committee is of the opinion that to eradicate TB by 2025, the Nikshay adoption model cannot be considered as the mainstay to fight against TB,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Welfare said in its report, despite agreeing that the scheme had indeed demonstrated the power of “collective action.”

“The Committee expresses its concerns over a sense of complacency within the ministry and the government organisation responsible for implementing the TB elimination programme due to shift in their responsibility to non-governmental organisations which eventually may impede the overall progress,” the MPs say in their report, tabled earlier this week.

They suggested a robust selection process for a person or organisation to come onboard and having an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure diligent fulfilment of the donors’ responsibilities.

The House panel report comes a month after Indian researchers in a major findings showed nutritional support in patients could reduce TB mortality by 35 per cent.

The food supplement also leads to weight gain of 5 per cent over baseline weight in patients. The weight gain of at least 5 per cent over baseline weight in two months was associated with more than 60 per cent reduced risk of TB death.

Also 75 per cent of patients were able to work at the end of treatment. compared to 3 per cent at diagnosis, according to the study published in the Lancet.