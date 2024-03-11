Dr Christopher de Souza conferred Doctor of Literature for community health services

With Christopher's expertise and compassion, he has shown that there is light at the end of the tunnel for children facing hearing challenges, giving them a chance to thrive like never before.

“The honour I have received for my work in the field of community health services and supporting children with cochlear implants is truly humbling. Seeing the positive impact of my efforts on families and children in need has been incredibly rewarding. It reaffirms my commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible healthcare environment for all. Working closely with children who have cochlear implants has allowed me to witness firsthand the transformative power of these devices,” he said.

Christopher's contribution is exceptional and noteworthy. International acclaim has been bestowed upon the two global textbooks on the pandemic, written and edited by him.

In Germany and the United States, he has authored 7 textbooks for post-graduation studies. The six-volume ENT-regulated studies are standard in academia. His international textbook for assisting deaf children in regaining their hearing has wide global acclaim.

The Royal College Of Surgeons of England and Ireland have bestowed their honorary fellowships for his immense academic contribution and high standards of service.