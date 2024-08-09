Drug resistant tuberculosis: India to introduce effective short-term treatment regimen

New Delhi: Nearly 20 months after a recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO), India has finally begun to take steps for introducing an advanced, short-term treatment regimen to tackle multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, hoping for a quick remission for thousands of such drug resistant patients.

Known as BPal, the new treatment regime involves use of three medicines—Bedaquiline, Pretomanid and Linezolid—with 89 per cent success rate within six months. The standard care, on the other hand, takes 18 months with a 52 per cent success rate.

“India is getting ready to roll out the BPaL regimen for all MDR and XDR-TB patients. The training (of health workers) begins this month. This should improve treatment outcomes and help thousands of patients,” Soumya Swaminathan, principal advisor at the Union Health Ministry’s National TB Elimination programme said in a social media post.