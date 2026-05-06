Eating 5 eggs daily lowers Alzheimer's risk by 27% for seniors aged 65 and above, study finds

<p>Consuming a minimum of five eggs each week can lower the risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s for seniors aged 65 and older, a 2026<a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42002260/"> </a><ins><a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42002260/">study</a> </ins>by the Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Centre finds. </p><p>“Compared to never eating eggs, eating at least five eggs per week can decrease risk of Alzheimer’s,” Joan Sabaté, a professor at the university and the study’s principal investigator, says.</p><p>Even if not consumed daily, less frequent consumption of eggs is also said to significantly reduce Alzheimer’s risk. Researchers find that eating eggs one to three times per month had a 17 per cent reduced risk, while eating eggs two to four times per week had a 20 per cent reduced risk, Sabaté explains.</p><p><strong>What is Alzheimer’s disease? </strong></p><p>Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, and one of the most common causes of dementia. The condition appears to increase protein buildup in the brain, causing brain cells to die and gradually shrinking brain size. This ultimately affects the brain's functioning.</p><p>It primarily affects individuals over the age of 65. While the condition does not have a cure currently, some <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare-reforms-required-globally-to-match-progress-in-diagnosis-treatment-of-alzheimers-disease-researchers-3739638">treatments </a>help manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life. </p>.Biomarkers of hope for Alzheimer’s .<p><strong>Eggs and brain health link explained</strong></p><p>Eggs are known to have key nutrients that enhance brain health. Sabaté explains that they provide choline, which is important for proper brain and body functions. Despite being an essential nutrient, our body produces small amounts of it. Hence, the proportions need to be balanced with external factors. </p><p>They are also rich in key omega-3 fatty acids, and yolks in particular are rich in phospholipids, which form 30 per cent of total egg lipids. These are essential for neurotransmitter receptor function. </p><p>Eggs also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, crucial antioxidants, which improve cognitive function and reduce oxidative stress. Several <a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4840676/">studies </a>have linked chronic oxidative stress with health issues and issues like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's, besides inflammation, heart issues and a weakened immune system. </p><p>Experts therefore emphasise that moderate egg consumption must be a part of an individual’s diet. </p>