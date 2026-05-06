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Eating 5 eggs daily lowers Alzheimer's risk by 27% for seniors aged 65 and above, study finds

Egg are rich in vital nutrients that enhance brain functioning, research says.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:34 IST
Braineggsgeriatric careAlzheimer's disease

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