<p>In light of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/explained-who-declares-ebola-outbreak-a-global-emergency-heres-all-you-need-to-know-4006850">Ebola Disease</a> (ED), which was declared a public health emergency of International Concern, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on Sunday to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan until further notice. </p><p>“Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions,” the advisory read.</p>.<p>The health department had earlier issued another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/india-issues-advisory-for-passengers-travelling-from-ebola-affected-countries-4010968">travel advisory</a> on May 21 to curb the spread of Ebola disease in India. Passengers travelling from countries reporting Ebola virus cases – the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan – who develop symptoms within 21 days of arrival were told to immediately seek medical care and inform airport authorities about their travel history.</p><p>Further, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/public-health-measures-initiated-in-india-after-ebola-outbreak-in-congo-uganda-4007619">temporary recommendations</a> to strengthen disease surveillance at entry points to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” while also discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection. Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.</p><p>Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments are available to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.</p><p>India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease till now. The health department remains vigilant to make sure the virus does not spread here.</p>