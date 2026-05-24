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Ebola outbreak: India issues travel advisory against 3 African countries

The Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare has advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan, amid the Ebola outbreak.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsIndiaDemocratic Republic of CongoMinistry of Health and Family WelfareUgandaEbolaSouth SudanVirus Outbreak

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