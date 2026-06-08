Entertainment or surgical tool? Here's why Andhra Pradesh patient watched film during brain surgery

<p>Doctors at a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh successfully removed a brain tumour from a woman while she stayed awake and watched her favourite actor, Pawan Kalyan’s film <em>They Call Him OG</em>. </p><p>Koteswaramma, a resident of Prakasam district, underwent what doctors call 'awake brain surgery'. After detailed evaluations, doctors decided that it would be the safest option because the tumour was located close to areas of the brain that control speech and movement.</p><p>Reportedly, the patient had been suffering from symptoms linked to a brain tumour and was referred to the hospital for specialised care. Her favourite film was chosen to help her remain calm and allow doctors to monitor her responses in real time. Playing the film while she underwent surgery definitely had more to it than just entertainment. </p>.World Brain Tumour Day | Headache is the most overlooked symptom, say experts.<p><strong>The science behind it </strong></p><p>When a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/world-brain-tumour-day-headache-is-the-most-overlooked-symptom-say-experts-4031238">brain tumour</a> is located near critical areas that control speech, movement, vision, or memory, putting the patient completely to sleep (general anaesthesia) carries a huge risk. Doctors would not know if they accidentally damaged a vital pathway until the patient woke up after surgery.</p><p>Keeping patients awake allows:</p><ul><li><p>Real-time mapping: Doctors can continuously test the patient's brain function. If a patient is speaking or moving their hand while a specific area is touched, the surgeons know to avoid cutting there.</p></li><li><p>Anxiety control: Brain surgery is terrifying. Playing a favourite movie or music keeps the patient's heart rate stable, reduces panic, and keeps them cooperative and calm.</p></li><li><p>Monitoring cognitive health: In this specific case, watching the film allowed the doctors to monitor the patient's real-time visual processing, attention span, and emotional responses during the operation.</p></li></ul><p><strong>What to expect during the surgery? </strong></p><p>Experts explain that in this procedure, a bone flap is removed from the skull to access the brain for a variety of conditions, including the removal of a brain tumour. </p><p>It is not a mandatory requirement to undergo this surgery for every brain tumour resection. It completely depends on where the tumour is located. Doctors assess keeping the patient fully conscious to map key functions in the brain and test critical areas during the surgery. It is not always a film; in the past, doctors have performed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/doctors-remove-brain-tumour-while-patient-uses-mobile-during-surgery-3187476">brain surgeries</a> while patients played an instrument or sang songs to keep themselves calm.</p>