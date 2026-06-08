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Entertainment or surgical tool? Here's why Andhra Pradesh patient watched film during brain surgery

In this case, watching the film allowed the doctors to monitor the patient's real-time visual processing, attention span, and emotional responses during the operation.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:54 IST
healthAndhra Pradeshsurgery

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