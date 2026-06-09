Even low alcohol consumption harms your health: Study

<p>Even ‘low’ or ‘moderate’ consumption of alcohol can create an increased risk of death, disability, and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, according to a new <a href="https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1130579">study </a>in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, published at Rutgers University. </p><p>“The risk continues to increase the more someone drinks,” Kevin Shield, lead author and associate professor at the University of Toronto, says. The new research, titled Alcohol Intake and Health Study, found a mortality risk from alcohol among one in 25 people who consumed an average of 14 drinks every week. In contrast, drinking seven drinks weekly was associated with minimally elevated health risks. </p><p>Shield and co-authors from the United States and Canada aimed to estimate how lifetime <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/peak-booze-alcohol-consumption-may-be-in-terminal-decline-3502275">drinking habits</a> affect Americans’ risk of illness and death related to alcohol. After medical experts reviewed more than 7,200 scientific articles on alcohol-related diseases and injuries to determine the level of risk for each condition, the researchers applied those risks to large national health data sets. They then used statistical modelling to estimate how different drinking levels influence long-term health outcomes.</p><p>The study offers more concrete guidance than the new US dietary guidelines, which currently advise Americans to “limit alcoholic beverages” without specifying how much alcohol is safe to drink. Previous guidelines recommended a daily limit of two alcoholic drinks for men and one for women.</p><p>“While the new US Dietary Guidelines contain a useful ‘less-is-best’ message, they provide no quantitative framework. Our study was designed to do just that across the drinking spectrum,” says study co-author Timothy Naimi, director of the University of Victoria’s Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and an adjunct professor at Boston University.</p><p>“It turns out that two drinks per day, which might be considered ‘moderate’ from a social standpoint, is associated with a substantially elevated risk of a premature death caused by alcohol,” explains Naimi. </p><p>In addition to mortality risk, researchers examined how drinking patterns influence chronic and acute alcohol-related conditions such as cancer (e.g., oesophageal, oral, and breast), cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and injury. </p><p>The study overturns a common misconception that alcohol can protect health. “We did not observe a significant protective effect of alcohol on health at any level of consumption,” says Shield. “At low levels, alcohol may be associated with a reduced risk of ischemic heart disease and stroke. But when you look across the full range of health outcomes, including cancer and other chronic diseases, those potential benefits are outweighed by the risks even at 7 drinks per week.”</p>