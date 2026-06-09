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Even low alcohol consumption harms your health: Study

The new research, titled Alcohol Intake and Health, found a mortality risk from alcohol among one in 25 people who consumed an average of 14 drinks every week.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:39 IST
Cancerheart attackAlcoholalcohol addictionDrinking

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